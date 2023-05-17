Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza artist makes 'zoom drawing' for Nakba 75

Gaza-based illustrator Ezz Lulu has created a special 'zoom drawing' depicting key events in the history of Palestine to mark 75 years since the Nakba. Close to a million Palestinians were displaced and an estimated 20,000 killed during the 1948 Nakba, as the state of Israel was established
May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023 at 5:21 pm

