Gaza artist makes 'zoom drawing' for Nakba 75

Gaza-based illustrator Ezz Lulu has created a special 'zoom drawing' depicting key events in the history of Palestine to mark 75 years since the Nakba. Close to a million Palestinians were displaced and an estimated 20,000 killed during the 1948 Nakba, as the state of Israel was established
