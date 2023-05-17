Israel raids West Bank city to tear down poster of Palestinian martyr

Israeli occupation forces raided the West Bank city of Salfit on Tuesday to tear down a large banner poster of Palestinian martyr Mohammad Souf, Maan news agency has reported. Souf was killed on 15 November last year.

According to his relatives, the Israeli occupation forces went to the rubble of his family home which was demolished recently by Israel. Such collective punishment is illegal under international law; under the 1949 Geneva Conventions it is regarded as a war crime.

The banner was hanging over the remains of the house. "The Israeli occupation forces confiscated it and tore up several other smaller posters," added Souf's relatives.

Mohammad Souf was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the Israeli occupation forces inside the illegal settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank. Three illegal settlers were killed at the same time.

