Yemen, Germany FMs discuss bilateral ties, peace efforts

The Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak yesterday discussed with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, developments in Yemen and efforts to establish peace in the country.

This came during a meeting held in the Saudi city of Jeddah, in which Baerbock arrived on Monday for a two-day official visit, according to the Yemeni news agency Saba.

According to the agency, the two sides discussed "bilateral relations between the two countries, issues of common interest, developments in Yemen and efforts to achieve peace."

During the meeting, Bin Mubarak expressed "the Yemeni government's keenness to restore security and stability, alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and support efforts to end the war."

He stressed that his government welcomes all regional and international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire with the Houthis in preparation for the start of a political process aimed at achieving peace in Yemen.

For her part, Baerbock affirmed Germany's continued support of Yemen "politically, humanitarianly and developmentally", and its contribution to resolving the issue of the Safer oil tanker, anchored in the Red Sea in western Yemen since 2015, to avoid a potential environmental disaster.

Since the Safer oil tanker has not undergone maintenance since 2015, crude oil and rising gases have become a serious threat to the region, as the reservoir holds more than 1.1 million barrels of oil, which makes it vulnerable to leakage, explosion or fire.

Hopes for peace have been rising among Yemenis since Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement to resume diplomatic relations.

