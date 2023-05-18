Portuguese / Spanish / English

Container city library catering to educational needs of children affected by earthquakes

An aerial view of container city built with the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkiye at Kahraman Sutcu Imam University Karacasu Campus after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkiye including Kahramanmaras on February 22, 2023 [Ömer Ürer - Anadolu Agency]
A library established in a container city in Hatay province in south-eastern Turkiye is catering to the educational and recreational needs of children affected by the 6 February earthquakes, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The library has been transformed into a place where our children can do their homework, study, relax and read books outside of school," said Hasan Sen, the container city supervisor of the Iskenderun district of Hatay.

The library, named "Monvere," includes 3,500 books, especially for children and students in the earthquake zone. It was built with donations collected during a football game between Fenerbahce and Arkas Spor.

Hasan Sen said they plan to increase the number of libraries in the future with all facilities and an environment enabling children to read books at home and continue their education.

There are more than a thousand earthquake victims living in 260 containers in the region, Iskenderun District Governor, Murat Sefa Demiryurek, said in a statement to Anadolu.

