Netherlands signs $305m deal for arms from Israel's Elbit Systems 

Israel and the Netherlands signed a five-year arms' deal worth $305 million, Israel's Defence Ministry announced yesterday.

Israel's Elbit Systems, a company which sells weapons to the Israeli military used in attacks on Palestinians, will supply 20 PULS artillery systems, including ammunition as well as training and support services.

The deal was signed by the International Defence Cooperation Directorate at Israel's Ministry of Defence (SIBAT) General Yair Kulas in the Netherlands with his Dutch counterpart, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Army General Martin Wijnen.

"It is an honour for me to lead the first government-to-government defence contract with the Netherlands for the PULS long-range precise rocket artillery system," said Kulas. "This significant event symbolises the strategic relationship between our countries and constitutes an opportunity to strengthen our partnership based on mutual values and morals."

According to the Times of Israel, there have been previous Israeli arms and defence equipment sales to the Dutch nation, but those were considered to be private deals by various companies and not government-to-government contracts.

Moreover, the arms deal is one of the largest agreements signed between Israel and a European country in recent years.

Bezhalel Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit, added in a statement: "The acquisition of Elbit Systems' PULS solution will enhance the Royal Netherlands Army's ability to provide effective indirect fire support. It will also provide interoperability with NATO customers that have acquired these systems."

READ: Montenegro signs $22m deal for arms from Israel's Elbit Systems