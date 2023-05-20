MEMO launches Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas' Foreign Policy in Portuguese

Researcher, writer and Middle East Monitor Director, Dr. Daud Abdullah, launched the Portuguese edition of his book Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas' Foreign Policy, in Brazil this week.

The book, published originally in English, tackles the Western media's narrative about the Palestinian resistance with information obtained from in-depth research and interviews with members and leaders of the Hamas movement.

In week-long events organised to launch the book, Abdullah took part in activities at the Islamic Cultural Center of Bahia on 15 May as part of Nakba commemoration events. He went on to visit the cities of Cachoeira and Santo Amaro, including the local quilombo — communities of survivors of former concentrations of fugitive or freed slaves. Abdullah met with scholars at the Federal University of Reconcavo Baiano and lectured at the Federal University of Bahia.

Abdullah's work brings to the fore an unknown aspect of the Palestinian resistance; its exchanges with global governments, authorities and public leaders.

The Portuguese edition of the book is prefaced by former Foreign Minister and current Special Adviser to the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil in Lula's administration, Celso Amorim, and Professor of Arab History and Palestine History at the Department of Oriental Literature at the University of Sao Paulo (USP), Arlene Clemesha, in addition to prominent intellectual Dr Ilan Pappe.



