Number of female Palestine prisoners in Israeli jails rises to 34

Israeli occupation forces have detained female Palestinian youth Samah Awad, 24, after she was summoned for an interview, the Palestine Prisoners Study Centre disclosed on Friday.

The detention of Awad, from the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilia, raised the number of female Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails to 34.

According to Palestine Prisoners Study Centre, female Palestinian prisoners receive harsh treatment inside Israeli jails under several pretexts.

Since 1967, the Israeli occupation has detained more than 17,000 female Palestinian prisoners, including 34 still in jails – most under harsh conditions in Damon Prison.

Director of Palestine Prisoners Study Centre, former prisoner Riyad Al-Ashqar, confirmed that eight female prisoners were sentenced to more than ten years, including Nofooth Hammad, 16.

Al-Ashqar also indicated that seven female prisoners, including Israa Al-Jaabis, Azhar Assaf and Rajaa Karsou, suffer from medical conditions.

In addition, two young female prisoners – Raghad Al-Fanni and Rawda Abu Ajamiyeh – are locked under the notorious administrative detention.

Maysoon Al-Jabali, who has been in prison since 2015, has been sentenced to 15 years.

Al-Ashqar stated that female Palestinian prisoner Fatema Shahin was wounded in the shoulder and leg when she was detained at Al-Jalama Checkpoint, near the illegal settlement of Gush Etzion.

Shahin was incarcerated with criminal prisoners despite her wounds. Following a protest by fellow prisoners, she was moved to the clinic of Ramleh Prison, then to Damon Prison to stay with other female prisoners.

Al-Ashqar accused Israel of psychologically torturing female prisoners and called for putting pressure on Israel to release them.

