Cyprus says Turkiye consent is not needed for EastMed pipeline

May 22, 2023 at 8:58 pm | Published in: Cyprus, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Turkey
CEO of Italian multinational oil and gas company ENI Claudio Descalzi speaks after a joint signing ceremony for off-shore gas exploration in the capital Beirut, Lebanon on January 29, 2023 [Hussam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]
Cyprus does not share the views of Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, who argued that the EastMed pipeline needed Turkiye's approval, said Energy Minister, George Papanastasiou, Channel News Asia reports.

According to the report, the Minister described the recent statement by Descalzi at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Parliament that, without Turkiye's consent, the gas project cannot be implemented as an opinion of a private entity.

"The decision on how this pipeline will actually be implemented will be based on a techno-economic study; certainly, it touches on geopolitical issues where, according to Mr Descalzi's judgment, Turkiye's agreement is needed, a view which we as a government do not share," he said.

He added that Eni has previously stated through Descalzi that Turkiye should be part of the arrangements being made in Cyprus.

