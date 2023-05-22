Ogan who came 3rd in Turkiye's presidential election backs Erdogan in runoff vote

Sinan Ogan, who came third in last week's presidential election in Turkiye, has endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the runoff vote scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking to reporters today, Ogan said: "I declare that we will support the candidate of People's Alliance, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election."

Calling on his supporters to back Erdogan in the runoff, he said: "We had all kinds of consultations before making the last decision. We have taken this decision because we believe that our decision is the right decision for our country and nation."

Millions of voters went to the polls on 14 May to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on 28 May.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.

Erdogan received 49.52 per cent of the vote in the presidential election, just short of the majority needed to maintain his position as president, while Kilicdaroglu came second at 44.88 per cent and Sinan Ogan of the ATA (Ancestral) Alliance received 5.17 per cent of the vote.

