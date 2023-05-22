Egypt denies sending artefacts to Israel for examination

The head of the Museums Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt, Moamen Othman, denied reports that pharaonic coffin covers from an Egyptian museum were sent to Israel for a CT scan.

"This matter is completely untrue, and no artefacts have left Egypt for examination or study [abroad]," Othman said in a statement.

Othman called on all media outlets and social media users to maintain "accuracy and objectivity" in disseminating news, and called to communicate with the concerned authorities to verify reports before publishing them.

He also called on people to "report any rumours or false information about the tourism and antiquities sector, by calling the ministry's hotline."

