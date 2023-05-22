PLO calls for WHO to save lives of sick prisoners in Israel's jails

The PLO's Commission of Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs yesterday called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to urgently help save the lives of sick Palestinian prisoners facing a "slow death" in the clinics of Israel's Al Ramla Prison.

In a statement, the commission said: "We ask WHO to start today preparing a specialised team and get authority [from Israel] to access the clinic of Al Ramla Prison to see what is going on there."

The commission said that the sick prisoners are held in "unhealthy conditions inside the so-called clinic which is not fit for their difficult and chronic diseases."

Following the visit, the commission called for the WHO to issue a report on the condition of the prisoners and disclose the difficult circumstances they are experiencing in order to reveal the "lies and false claims" of the Israeli occupation.

The commission said that the Israeli authorities offer only painkillers and some routine medicines to the prisoners in "this notorious clinic" even to those who suffer from cancer or who were wounded during their detention.

It called for allowing the entry of clothes for the sick prisoners, increasing medical staff and improving the food offered to them.

