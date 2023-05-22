Talks fail between UNRWA, victims of 2014 Israel attack

The High Committee for Victims of the 2014 Attack announced the failure of negotiations with the UNRWA's management, which lasted over five months, to resolve the issue and compensate those affected by Israel's brutal war.

The media spokesman for the committee, Abd Al-Hadi Musallam, confirmed in a press statement that UNRWA completely evaded its obligations towards the victims of the 2014 attacks.

Musallam said: "We gave the agency enough time to fulfil its promises to the committee to start resolving the issue by rebuilding the remaining homes that were completely demolished, as a start and first step in the right direction to gradually resolve the issue. This would be followed by compensating the victims and those affected and completely resolving the issue. However, we have noticed that the agency is back to square one in its policies of stalling, procrastination, futile negotiations, failure to keep promises and fulfil contracts signed with those affected in 2014. It is prolonging the issue by forming committees that achieve nothing."

Musallam stressed that "this policy will be confronted by the masses of those affected with peaceful protests, according to a programme that will be decided by the High Committee for Victims of the 2014 Attack to restore our rights of compensation."

Musallam called on all those affected to roll up their sleeves to demand their rights.

