Iran appoints assistant FM as ambassador to Saudi Arabia

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the appointment of assistant to the Foreign Minister for Gulf Affairs, Alireza Enayati, as ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

According to the local news agency Mehr, Enayati has held the position of assistant to the Iranian foreign minister for Gulf affairs since 2018. He also worked at the Iranian embassy in Kuwait in 2013, and played an active role in the negotiations that led to reconciliation between Tehran and Riyadh. He announced, last month, the reopening of the embassies of the two countries in Tehran and Riyadh, and the meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed in March after a seven-year estrangement through long negotiations that took place under the auspices of China.

READ: Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia 'positive' position on restoring relations