US wants to 'move forward' on F-16 jet sales to Turkiye

The Biden administration wants to "move forward" on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye, the White House said Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, said US still would like to move forward on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye.

"My recommendation would be to maybe talk to Senator (Bob) Menendez's office or folks on the (Capitol) Hill to talk about what their expectations are," he said. "All I can do is speak for the President and nothing's changed about his desire to move forward on it, on the F-16s."

Some members of Congress objected to the sale, tying its approval to the ratification of NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, report added.

