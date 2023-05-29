Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: Far-right national security minister sues former defence minister, describes him as failure

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency]
Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir filed a lawsuit on Sunday against former defence minister Moshe Ya'alon.

"I filed a lawsuit against the "failed former Member of Knesset Moshe Ya'alon for spreading lies against me," Ben-Gvir wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

"If Ya'alon thinks that the immunity granted to him by the Knesset is eternal, he is making a bitter mistake," Ben-Gvir added.

"The days of silence about lies and slander are over. I will see you in court," Ben-Gvir went on, directing his words at Ya'alon.

