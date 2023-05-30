Latest News
Arabs in Israel protest against government involvement in domestic crimes
Palestine Bedouin tribes condemn detention Al-Araqeeb village chief
Dbeibah: 'We support Libya army unification, holding elections'
Egypt: Ride collapses in Alexandria seriously injuring children
Israel minister visits Morocco, signs 3 transportation deals
Israel: Gantz threatens to stop talks on judicial reforms if 'judicial coup' continues
Tunisia: 26 human rights groups call for the protection of migrants
3 Tunisians arrested after fatal stabbing of black African
Israel detained 3,000 Palestinians since start of 2023
Egypt, Turkiye agree to immediately exchange ambassadors
587 Arabs have been killed in 4 and a half years due to police inaction in Israel
OPEC will welcome Iran's return to the oil market when sanctions are lifted
Riyadh asks its diplomats in Beirut to stay home after Saudi citizen kidnapped in Lebanon
US to build regional CIA hub in Lebanon, report says
Yemen's Houthis congratulate Erdogan on election win
