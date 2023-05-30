587 Arabs have been killed in 4 and a half years due to police inaction in Israel

Some 587 Palestinian citizens of Israel have been killed since January 2018 until today, as a result of the rampant crime rate and police inaction.

The latest victim, Hisham Al-Atrash from Hura, died after being run over after a family argument yesterday evening.

Israel Police data for the period between 2018-2022 indicates that 690 murders were committed within four years (including in Jerusalem and the occupied Golan Heights), and 731 people were killed, 70 per cent of whom are from the Arab community, according to Israel's Walla website.

The data showed that the number of Arab victims was nearly three times higher than the Jewish community during that period .

Some 77 people, including six women and two children, have been killed since the beginning of the year. This does not include the victims of murders in Jerusalem and the occupied Golan Heights, bringing the death toll to 587 in four and a half years.

The data suggests that the Arab towns where the most violent incidents and murders were committed between the years 2018-2022 are Jisr Al-Zarqa, Tuba Zangariyya, Kafr Yasif, Al-Tira, and Turan, while Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Acre and Nof Hagalil were among the mixed cities in which the most violent incidents and murders were committed according to Walla.

The site also reported that 95 per cent of murders were committed with firearms, and the Israeli police indicated that the number of Arab deaths up to 3 May 2023 was much greater than the number of deaths in the past two years on a monthly average.

The data also indicates that the number of deaths in the Arab community since the beginning of the year has more than doubled compared to the same period last year in 2022.