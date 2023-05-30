FM: Egypt interested in tripartite cooperation with Iraq, Jordan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed his country's interest in developing the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Iraq and Jordan to link the three countries' interests and reflect the common political will joining them.

The chief Egyptian diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Ammar Al-Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, who is currently visiting Egypt.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry met with Al-Hakim and expressed his appreciation of the latter's role in strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries.

Shoukry has also affirmed Egypt's keenness to advance cooperation with Iraq, looking forward to the meeting of the joint Egyptian-Iraqi higher committee at the level of the prime ministers to be held in Cairo soon.

Shoukry has also welcomed Al-Hakim's keenness to strengthen bilateral economic relations, especially the Egyptian companies' contribution to development and reconstruction projects in Iraq.

The two officials also discussed a number of regional issues of common interest, according to the same source.

Al-Hakim expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt and its historical and pivotal role in the region.

