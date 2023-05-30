Iran arrests espionage cell working for Israel

Iranian intelligence has arrested a new espionage cell consisting of 14 spies linked to the Israeli occupation, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday.

According to Kan, Iranian media reported an Iranian judicial official confirming that the 14-member cell had planned to carry out assassinations for Israel.

Last September, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Iranian intelligence detained 12 spies working for Israel, noting that all were Baha'ites.

Iranian intelligence disclosed that two of them received training at the Israeli Justice Organisation at the Baha'ites headquarters in Haifa. They then created an espionage cell with others.

READ: Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile

Last week, Turkiye's National Intelligence Agency (MIT) uncovered and arrested 11 people said to be part of an Israeli Mossad cell spying on individuals and entities related to Iran.

According to Turkish media, the mission was accomplished in cooperation with the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul.

Selcuk Kucukkaya is alleged to be the group's leader and was recruited by Mossad through a member of the Fethullah Gulen organisation, designated as a terrorist group by the Turkish authorities.