US Secretary of State to visit Saudi Arabia next week - State Department

June 2, 2023 at 7:04 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, GCC, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, US
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud meet in Washington, United States on October 15, 2021 [US Department of State/Anadolu Agency]
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will embark on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, commencing next Tuesday, the State Department announced, Anadolu Agency reports.

During his visit, Blinken will meet with Saudi officials to discuss strategic cooperation between the two nations on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral ones, including some related to the economy and security, Spokesman Matthew Miller said on Friday, in a statement.

He is scheduled, on Wednesday, to attend a ministerial meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) to discuss the growing cooperation with our GCC partners to promote security, stability, de-escalation, regional integration and economic opportunities across the Middle East, said the statement.

On Thursday, Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, will co-host another ministerial meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this time on the international coalition to defeat the Daesh terrorist organisation, it added.

