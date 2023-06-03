Sisi, Qatar emir discuss regional issues

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi discussed mutual cooperation and regional issues with Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in a telephone call, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

"They discussed promoting mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries," spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency Ahmad Fahim shared.

Both heads of state discussed the developments in regional and international issues, including the situation in Sudan.

"They stressed the importance of containing the humanitarian situation in Sudan, facilitating the flow of relief aid and avoiding targeting civilians," Fahmi added.

Fahmi stated that both leaders agreed to launch an initiative to relieve the consequences of the ongoing crisis in Sudan by offering humanitarian and relief assistance.

The Qatari Royal Court confirmed the telephone call, stating that mutual relations, regional and international issues were discussed, as well as the situation in Sudan and how to relieve its humanitarian conditions.

READ: Qatar elected as President of WHO Executive Board