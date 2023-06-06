Ex-Israel DM will support any step Netanyahu takes against Iran

Former Israeli Minister of Defence, Benny Gantz, said yesterday that the Iranian threat has become real and it will endanger the region, adding that he will support any effort to prevent the emergence of a nuclear Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported.

This comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful pro-Israel lobby group, that "If Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then – as President Biden has repeatedly made clear – all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon."

Blinken added that Iran remains the greatest threat to Israel and should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

READ: Israel to face unprecedented challenges in war with Iran, says defence minister