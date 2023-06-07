New DM vows to protect Turkiye's interests

Turkiye's new Defence Minister Yasar Guler vowed to protect his country's interests, local media reported yesterday.

After taking over the ministry from his predecessor Hulusi Akar, Guler said: "I am taking over the flag today. Our aim is to raise this flag higher."

Guler, 69, thanked Akar for his efforts as a defence minister and said: "We will work tirelessly to defend the rights and interests of our country, as they stem from international law."

He stressed: "We will continue our fight against all kinds of terrorist organisations that threaten the peace and security of our country until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Guler previously served as Turkiye's Chief of General Staff since 2018. He headed military operations in Syria in 2019 and 2020.

He was appointed defence minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his election victory on 28 May.

