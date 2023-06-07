Portuguese / Spanish / English

New DM vows to protect Turkiye's interests

June 7, 2023 at 9:55 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler attends a handover ceremony at the Turkish Air Force Command, with the participation of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on August 19, 2022 in Ankara, Turkiye [Arif AkdoÄŸan - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler attends a handover ceremony at the Turkish Air Force Command, with the participation of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on August 19, 2022 in Ankara, Turkiye [Arif AkdoÄŸan - Anadolu Agency]
 June 7, 2023 at 9:55 am

Turkiye's new Defence Minister Yasar Guler vowed to protect his country's interests, local media reported yesterday.

After taking over the ministry from his predecessor Hulusi Akar, Guler said: "I am taking over the flag today. Our aim is to raise this flag higher."

Guler, 69, thanked Akar for his efforts as a defence minister and said: "We will work tirelessly to defend the rights and interests of our country, as they stem from international law."

He stressed: "We will continue our fight against all kinds of terrorist organisations that threaten the peace and security of our country until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Guler previously served as Turkiye's Chief of General Staff since 2018. He headed military operations in Syria in 2019 and 2020.

He was appointed defence minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his election victory on 28 May.

READ:Â Greater output, trade primary goals: Turkiye Trade Minister Bolat

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments