Greater output, trade primary goals: Turkiye Trade Minister Bolat

Newly appointed Trade Minister, Omer Bolat said Turkiye's first aim in the period ahead would be to increase production and goods exchange, in addition to improving the chronic current account deficit and lifting foreign exchange reserves.

"Our main goal is to increase production and trade. If trade increases, prosperity increases. We want to improve our current account deficit and increase our foreign exchange reserves by constantly increasing our exports of goods and services," he told a handover ceremony alongside his predecessor, Mehmet Mus.

He emphasised that Turkiye has increased its exports from just $36 billion two decades ago to a record of almost $255 billion last year.

Bolat cited challenges, including lasting negative effects after the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing they would work to eliminate problems and rein in exorbitant price increases.

