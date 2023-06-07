OIC calls for independent investigation into killing of Palestinian toddler

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for an independent international investigation into the killing of Palestinian toddler Muhammad Al-Tamimi. The 30-month-old child was shot in the head last Thursday by an Israeli soldier in the village of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank and died of his wounds on Monday.

"We call for the Israeli occupation to be held to account for all of its violations that amount to war crimes," said the OIC. "We also call for international protection to be provided for the Palestinian people, and for the relevant international legitimacy resolutions to be enforced."

The OIC said that this latest outrage is the latest in the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, including children. It pointed out that no less than 28 children have been killed at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of this year.

