Palestinian insurance company covers cost of repairs after settler attacks

Palestine's National Insurance Company announced on Tuesday that it has started to compensate the owners of vehicles damaged in Israeli Jewish settler attacks.

"The compensation is not in any way a dispensation for the Israeli occupation authorities to avoid their responsibility for the attacks on the drivers," explained company chairman Abdul Aziz Abdul Jawwad in a press conference in Ramallah. He pointed out that the Palestinian drivers who are subjected to setter attacks will still be able to prosecute the Israeli authorities before courts based on the terms of international law.

The Chairman of the Palestine Capital Market Authority, Ayman Sabbah, confirmed this: "Such insurance is essential due to the rise of settler attacks against the Palestinians and their property. This is not simply compensation, but assistance for repairing the material damage. Nevertheless, the vehicle owners still have the legal power to claim their rights for the criminal and financial damage."

According to Layla Ghannam, the governor of Ramallah, the Israeli occupation "lacks morality" even during wars. "The latest of its crimes was the killing of the Palestinian child Mohammad Al-Tamimi, who was just 30 months old."

