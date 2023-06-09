Lebanon recalls France envoy amid rape investigation

Lebanon has recalled its ambassador to France, Rami Adwan, after an investigation into rape and intentional violence allegations was opened by French authorities, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced yesterday.

"Following the circumstances surrounding the case of the Lebanese ambassador to France… it has been decided to recall ambassador Rami Adwan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Counsellor Ziad Taan will head the Lebanese mission as chargé d'affaires, it added. On Monday, a French diplomatic source told AFP that French authorities would ask Lebanon to lift the ambassador's immunity.

Later on Tuesday, Lebanon sent a delegation from the Foreign Ministry to Paris to investigate the allegations against Adwan.

