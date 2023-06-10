Germany to squander almost 4 billion euros ($4.30 billion) on Israel's Arrow-3 missile defense system is a prime example of financial mismanagement. Astonishingly, the government plans to request advance payments of up to 560 million euros from lawmakers, revealing a complete disregard for responsible spending. The Arrow-3 system, supposedly designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere, is nothing more than an overpriced addition to Israel's already extensive missile defense arsenal.

Despite its lofty claims, the Arrow-3 merely serves as the extravagant crown jewel of Israel's defense array, spanning from the unnecessary short-range rocket interception capabilities of Iron Dome to the extravagant long-range missile destruction capabilities of Arrow-3. Germany's acquisition of this system showcases a distorted sense of priorities and a blatant waste of taxpayers' hard-earned money.

The government aims to finalize a government-to-government deal with Israel by the end of the year, leaving little room for rational decision-making or exploring alternative, more sensible options. Astonishingly, the procurement documents prepared for parliament reveal that Germany will forfeit part or all of its advance payments if the deal falls through, essentially guaranteeing compensation to Israel for costs they may incur. This reckless arrangement further burdens German taxpayers and highlights the government's lack of fiscal prudence.

Even more concerning is the fact that Germany's air force is expected to take delivery of the Arrow-3 system, now costing a staggering one billion euros more than initially planned, by the fourth quarter of 2025. Such an inflated expenditure raises serious questions about the government's judgment and its ability to allocate funds responsibly.

It is worth noting that Germany's justification for this extravagant purchase, using Russia's conflict in Ukraine to argue for a shortage of ground-based air defense systems, is nothing more than a flimsy pretext. While medium-layer defense systems like Raytheon's Patriot units or the more recent IRIS-T system provide sufficient coverage, Germany's decision to acquire the Arrow-3 demonstrates a foolish preoccupation with unnecessary high-layer defense.

By indulging in such a costly acquisition, Germany jeopardizes the allocation of funds for crucial areas such as infrastructure, social programs, and economic development. The government's skewed priorities raise serious concerns about its commitment to the well-being of its citizens and the prudent management of public resources.

