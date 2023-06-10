Lebanese demonstrators clash with Israeli forces on border

The towns of Kafr Shuba and Al-Arqoub, on the southern border of Lebanon, witnessed clashes on Friday between demonstrators and the Israeli army.

The Israeli forces threw smoke bombs at Lebanese protesters who condemned the occupation's bulldozing of their land in front of the Kafr Shuba border crossing in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The demonstrators carried out protests in solidarity with Ismail Nasser, a shepherd who on Wednesday tried to stop an Israeli bulldozer from destroying his land.

The Lebanese army and the United Nations forces, UNIFIL, intervened to quell the tensions.

The protesters pelted stones at the Israeli army troops station on the northern border.

Lebanon frequently complains of what it says are daily Israeli violations of its airspace and territorial water and has filed several complaints with the United Nations.

