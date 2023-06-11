Portuguese / Spanish / English

France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Reisi (L) within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15, 2022. [Iranian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said on Saturday, Reuters reports.

In a phone call, Macron urged Iran to 'immediately cease' the support it is giving Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear programme, the statement said.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal.

The White House said on Friday that Russia appeared to be deepening its defense cooperation with Iran and had received hundreds of one-way attack drones that it is using to strike Ukraine.

