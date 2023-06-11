Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE president tweets in Turkish after meeting President Erdogan in Istanbul

June 11, 2023
President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. [Ibrahim Ezzat - Anadolu Agency]
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday tweeted in Turkish after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Anadolu reports.

'I had the pleasure of meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during my visit to Turkiye today,' Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote in Turkish.

'We discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation and the strategic partnership between our two nations, and ways to promote regional stability towards a prosperous future for all,' he added.

Earlier, Erdogan met with the UAE president in Istanbul.

No further information was shared on the closed-door meeting.

Al Nahyan, who is in Turkiye to watch the UEFA Champions League final, was among world leaders who congratulated Erdogan after his reelection on May 28.

