Kuwait re-appoints Prime Minister in new government following elections - KUNA

Kuwait's Crown Prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and asked him to name a new Cabinet, state news agency, KUNA, reported on Tuesday, citing an Emiri decree, Reuters reports.

The Prime Minister's previous government resigned, following parliamentary elections earlier this month.

A long-running standoff between the government and the elected Parliament has hampered efforts by the wealthy Gulf Arab oil producer to push through fiscal reforms, including a debt law allowing Kuwait to tap international markets.

