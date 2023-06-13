Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait re-appoints Prime Minister in new government following elections - KUNA

June 13, 2023 at 9:59 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Former Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, on 15 March 2022 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP]
Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, on 15 March 2022 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP]
Kuwait's Crown Prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and asked him to name a new Cabinet, state news agency, KUNA, reported on Tuesday, citing an Emiri decree, Reuters reports.

The Prime Minister's previous government resigned, following parliamentary elections earlier this month.

A long-running standoff between the government and the elected Parliament has hampered efforts by the wealthy Gulf Arab oil producer to push through fiscal reforms, including a debt law allowing Kuwait to tap international markets.

