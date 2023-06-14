Latest News
Israel: defence minister praises IDF strength after deadly border incident
Israel imposes siege Palestinian town, blocks students from sitting exams
Israel orders work to stop in Palestinian oil warehouse in occupied West Bank
Egypt bans all dogs except for 10 breeds
Israel orders PA to compensate tour guides
Egypt: Minibus crashes into parked lorry killing 15
Putin: Those guilty of burning the Quran will serve sentence in Russia's Muslim regions
Syria: WFP to reduce food aid due to funding shortage
Sudan army chief refuses to meet RSF leader
US 'losing influence' in Middle East to China
PA condemns Israel for not indicting soldiers who killed elderly Palestinian
Israel did not attend midwifery conference as Indonesia bans its flag
Israel 'unable to face off' against Palestinian resistance in occupied West Bank
Spanish waste is being smuggled in to Morocco, gov't must act: MP says
Sudan: security and humanitarian situation deteriorating rapidly, says UN
