Israel: soldiers disciplined after deadly border attack

The Israeli army has dismissed a senior commander and disciplined two others following an investigation into the deadly attack on the border last week in which three occupation soldiers and the assailant were killed, Haaretz has reported.

Following the investigation into the incident, Colonel Ido Sa'ad, commander of the Paran Brigade, has been moved to another role. He was deemed to have "overall responsibility for the event and the manner by which operations are carried out in his area."

The army noted, however, that Sa'ad did act correctly when it came to engaging with and killing the Egyptian border policeman who carried out the attack.

Furthermore, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Kon, the commander of the Bardelas Battalion, will be formally reprimanded for his "responsibility for the implementation of the operating concept in his forces." He will also be denied promotion for five years, the army confirmed.

According to the newspaper, the Israeli Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, approved the investigation results in full. "This was an incident that could have been avoided," he said.

