Iraq to remove Shia militia's camps from cities

The Iraqi government intends to launch a plan to remove camps belonging to the People's Mobilisation Forces (PMF) from cities following several demands made by parliamentarians representing the Sunni provinces.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shayya Al-Sudani announced yesterday that his government is working to establish special camps for PMF militias outside cities, and to develop a law that "guarantees a dignified retirement for its members".

Al-Sudani said, during an annual ceremony marking the ninth anniversary of the militia's establishment, that the security challenges that have previously faced Iraq are now part of the past thanks to the vigilance of the security forces, adding that the PMF's role included supporting the army to preserve state institutions and the political system in the country.

He explained that the PMF now enjoys full legitimacy based on the constitution, and is subject to the supervision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, like the rest of the security services.

"The government is working to establish camps, headquarters and bases for the PMF outside the cities, in order to achieve the combat goal for which it was established," he added.

The PMF was formed in 2014, to combat Daesh which seized major areas in Iraq.

After expelling the group from Iraq, the parliament recognised the PMF as "an auxiliary force for the Iraqi security forces which has the right to preserve its identity and privacy, as long as this does not pose a threat to national security."

However, the Sunni governorates in Iraq and their deputies in parliament have repeatedly demanded PMF be removed from cities, having previously said they "operated with impunity", killed Sunnis and forced some to sell prime properties near Shia shrines.

