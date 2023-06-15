Israel launches missiles around Damascus - Syria state news agency

An Israeli air strike targeting sites around Syria's Damascus left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage", state news agency, SANA, reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 a.m. from the Golan Heights and "shot down some of them," the source said, Reuters reports.

Israel has, for years, been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

