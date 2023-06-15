Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel launches missiles around Damascus - Syria state news agency

Israel missile setting off, 6 November 2019 [News1 English/Twitter]
An Israeli air strike targeting sites around Syria's Damascus left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage", state news agency, SANA, reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 a.m. from the Golan Heights and "shot down some of them," the source said, Reuters reports.

Israel has, for years, been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

