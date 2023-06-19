Egypt condemns Israel assault in Jenin

Egypt, on Monday, condemned an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, in which three Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reiterated, "Egypt's total rejection of this aggression, which contradicts international law and international legitimacy resolutions".

"These assaults will only lead to exacerbate the situation, risk to get the situation out of control and undermine efforts to ease tension in the Occupied Territories," it added.

Israeli forces raided Jenin city early Monday to arrest two Palestinians, triggering protests with local residents.

According to the Health Ministry, three Palestinians were killed and 45 others injured during the raid. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded.

Israeli forces fired missiles from a helicopter at a residential building in the city during the raid for the first time since 2002.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months, amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 165 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

