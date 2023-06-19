Jenin: 6 occupation soldiers wounded 

A number of Israeli occupation soldiers were wounded this morning after an explosive device was detonated in one of the military jeeps that stormed the city of Jenin overnight to carry out a large campaign of arrests. Three Palestinians were killed in the raid.

According to Israeli analyst Amir Bukhbut, six soldiers from the occupation army were injured after the explosive devices detonated.

Bukhbot explained that a force from the occupation army was ambushed by resistance fighters in Jenin.

For its part, the Jenin battalion said that its mujahideen are attacking the target with explosive devices and raining bullets on the vehicles.

For the first time in more than 20 years, occupation forces used a helicopter to carry out an air attack against a target in the occupied West Bank. They fired a missile at a vacant area in the vicinity of Al-Jabriyat Mosque.

