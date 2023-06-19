Israel kills 3 Palestinians during Jenin raid

Israeli occupation forces shot dead three Palestinians, including a child, this morning during a raid into the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, Palestinian medical sources said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health named the martyrs as Khaled Asa'sah, 21, Ahmad Saqer, 15, and Qassam Abu Siryie, 29.

It also said that 31 Palestinians were injured, nine were in a critical condition.

A large number of Israeli army units raided the city and camp, sparking confrontations with Palestinians, during which the Israeli occupation troops fired live bullets and sound and gas canisters at Palestinians, witnesses said.

