Israel considers economic solution for peace in Jenin

As part of its search for security, the Israeli occupation government is discussing a policy of economic incentives in return for peace in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Quds News reported on Sunday,

Citing Israel's Channel 12, Quds News said that the Civil Administration – Israel's military-run controller of the occupied Palestinian territories – is working on a number of solutions aimed at improving the economic situation in Jenin. It is said to be increasing the number of Israeli Arabs allowed to go to Jenin for shopping, noting that they view the West Bank city as an attractive option.

According to Channel 12, 10,000 vehicles from Israel entered Jenin during the weekend. The number is expected to rise sharply around the upcoming Eid Al-Adha, a probability which Israel is planning to exploit.

The Civil Administration is also studying the direct movement of goods from Jenin to Israel, as is happening with some other cities in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces raided Jenin earlier this morning using ground troops and attack helicopters, it has been reported. Three Palestinians were killed, including a child, and at least 29 others were wounded. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified those killed as Khaled Darwish, 21; Qassam Sariya, 19; and Ahmed Saqr, 15.

