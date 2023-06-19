Hamas delegation arrives in Iran for talks

A delegation led by the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran for talks, Anadolu has reported. The announcement was made by the Islamic Resistance Movement on Sunday evening.

"At the gracious invitation of the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a delegation from the movement's leadership has arrived in Tehran, headed by Ismail Haniyeh," said Hamas. "The delegation is scheduled to meet with the Iranian leadership to discuss many political and field issues related to the Palestinian cause."

The delegation includes the deputy head of the political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, and members Khalil Al-Hayyah, Nizar Awadallah and Muhammad Nasr.

Earlier on Sunday, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, met Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran. Raisi reaffirmed his country's support for the Palestinian cause. Tehran maintains relations with a number of Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement