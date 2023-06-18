Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement  

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the enemies of Muslims, above all Israel, are opposed to the growing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, reported state media.

Raisi made the comments during a high-level meeting yesterday in Tehran, attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud. The Iranian president noted that many Muslim nations have welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

"Only the adversaries of Muslims, not least the Zionist regime, are upset with the enhancement of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia," Raisi stated.

Adding that: "The Zionist regime is not only an enemy of the Palestinians but a threat to all Muslims."

Speaking of the current Hajj season and the presence of Muslims from all over the world in the holy city of Makkah, Raisi also emphasized the importance of promoting cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh based on Islamic principles.

OPINION: Post-Abraham Accords, Israel's foes are reconciling with their rivals

For his part, Bin Farhan said "We are in a golden stage that we should appreciate, and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran provides the opportunity to benefit both parties and the region."

However, although he described the talks as "positive," the top Saudi diplomat also "stressed the necessity of noninterference in internal affairs."

The two regional rivals re-established diplomatic relations as part of a Chinese-brokered agreement in late March, after years of geopolitical tensions and proxy conflicts. The Saudi foreign minister's visit to the Islamic Republic is the latest development ahead of the imminent re-opening of the Saudi embassy in the country.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were stormed by protesters over the kingdom's controversial execution of outspoken Shia cleric Nimr Al-Nimr.