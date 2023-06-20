Portuguese / Spanish / English

4 Israelis killed in shooting attack in West Bank

A group of Jewish settlers raid the city of Hebron under the auspices of Israeli forces, in Hebron, West Bank on May 27, 2023 [Amer Shallodi - Anadolu Agency]
At least four Israeli settlers were killed and four others injured in a shooting attack in the Occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the military, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the army said two gunmen opened fire at a gas station adjacent to the settlement of Eli, between the cities of Ramallah and Nablus.

One of the attackers was shot dead by an Israeli settler, while the other fled the scene.

The Israeli army launched a manhunt for the other attacker.

The attack came one day after six Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

At least 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

