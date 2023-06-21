Hamas chief meets Iran president

A senior delegation from Hamas, including the head of the movement's Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran to discuss the Palestinian cause, Hamas said yesterday.

In a statement, Hamas said that the meeting addressed the Palestinian cause and regional and international developments.

Haniyeh hailed Iran's role in support of the Palestinian cause and people.

The top Hamas leader briefed the Iranian president on the situation in Palestine, particularly the Israeli occupation's crimes against the Palestinian people and Israeli plans targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also highlighted the catastrophic consequences of the continued Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip, calling for unifying all efforts to end the 16-year blockade.

The Iranian president, in turn, reiterated his country's commitment to its unwavering policy of supporting the Palestinian people and resistance in the face of the Israeli occupation.

