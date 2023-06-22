Kazakhstan decides to stop hosting Syria talks, surprising Russia

Kazakhstan will stop hosting talks aimed at resolving the Syrian conflict that erupted 12 years ago, officials have announced, a decision that Russia described as a surprise, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Wednesday's move is also likely to come as a shock to other participants at the wrapping up of the 20th round of talks held in the capital, Astana.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aibek Smadiyarov, cited Syria's recent return to the Arab League and the efforts to restore ties with Turkiye as proof that the Astana talks have achieved their purpose.

READ: Russia claims that the US is strengthening its forces in Syria