Iran: Khamenei meets Hamas delegation headed by Haniyeh

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with a delegation from the Hamas movement headed by the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday in Tehran. They discussed the developments in Palestine, especially in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

According to a statement by Hamas, the Iranian guide stressed to the movement's leadership "the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the nation," and praised the "fighting spirit" of the Palestinian youth.

Khamenei referred, according to the statement, to "the leading role of the resistance movements, especially Hamas, in supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people."

He stressed "the continuation of Iran's support for the Palestinian people, their resistance and their just cause, as a legitimate duty that cannot be ignored."

Ismail Haniyeh also expressed his appreciation for Iran's role, adding that "the resistance is currently at its best, and has become an inspiration to the Palestinian street."

According to the statement, Haniyeh presented "the challenges posed by the Israeli government, especially in Jerusalem and the West Bank, and settler violence against the Palestinians."

He called for "intensive efforts to establish and support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and to end the siege on the Gaza Strip."

During their visit to Tehran, the Hamas delegation met a number of political and military figures, most notably President Ibrahim Raisi, and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hussein Salami.

