Rush begins in livestock markets for Eid Al-Adha in Syria Idlib

Bustle has started at the livestock markets set up for the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha in a de-escalation zone in north-western Syria amid the ongoing civil war and continued attacks by the regime army, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hundreds of thousands of people, who have sought refuge in Idlib camps along the Turkiye-Syria border after fleeing from the attacks of the Syrian army, are preparing to celebrate the Eid amid the ongoing civil war.

Livestock breeders in Idlib have established markets in the city centre and the towns of Al-Dana and Maarrat Misrin in preparation for the approaching Eid Al-Adha.

With only one week remaining until the holiday, the markets have already started witnessing increased hustle and bustle.

Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is the most important Muslim holiday, marking the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

