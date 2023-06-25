Saudi Arabia executes 2 Yemenis for terrorism offenses

Saudi Arabia has executed two Yemeni nationals over terrorism charges, according to the country's interior ministry, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said the pair – Abdulrahman Fares Amer al-Marri and Mohammed Salah Omar al-Marri – were convicted of "joining, supporting and pledging allegiance to a terror group."

It, however, didn't specify the terrorist group they had joined or formed inside the kingdom.

According to the statement, Abdulrahman planned to kill Saudi security officials, while his accomplice was found guilty of attempting to plant an explosive device to target military vehicles.

There was no comment from the Yemeni authorities on the verdict.

Last month, the Saudi authorities executed two Bahraini nationals over terrorism charges.

