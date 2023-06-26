Brazil expresses concern over settlement expansion, escalating violence against Palestinians 

The government of Brazil expressed, today, deep concern at Israel's recent escalation of violence following the announcement of its plans to construct illegal settlements in various areas of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, despite being considered illegal under international law.

According to Wafa news agency, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it is "following with consternation and concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, which included the resumption of Israeli air strikes."

The statement pointed out that one of the Palestinians wounded during the raid imposed by fanatic Israeli settlers into the town of Turmus Ayya is a minor and the son of a Brazilian citizen.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers, last week, rampaged through Palestinian towns in the West Bank such as Turmus Ayya, killing a young Palestinian father and setting dozens of houses and cars ablaze.

It comes after an Israeli raid on Jenin that led to an hours-long exchange of fire between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces, backed by helicopter gunships. Seven Palestinians were killed and more than 90 wounded and seven Israeli personnel were also wounded.

"Brazil calls upon all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities," the statement said.

"Brazil reiterates that the conflict's management does not avoid frequent escalations, as witnessed this week, nor does it constitute an acceptable strategy for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, for which the re-establishment of peace negotiations is urgent," it added.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported on Saturday that at least seven new outposts were built in the West Bank since Thursday.

The new construction follows Netanyahu's announcement on Wednesday of plans for 1,000 new homes in the Eli settlement in response to a Palestinian gun attack in the area the previous day that killed four Israelis.

According to the Israeli watchdog, Peace Now, Eli was built in 1984 and some 4,600 settlers reside there. Palestinians in the area say they were dispossessed of their land to allow for the settlement's expansion over the years.

Most countries deem Jewish settlements built on land Israel seized in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Their expansion has, for decades, been among the most contentious issues between Israel, the international community and Palestinians, who say they undermine a viable future Palestinian state.

READ: Berlin slams ongoing illegal settler violence in West Bank