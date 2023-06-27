Iran praises Saudi Arabia's efforts to organise Hajj season, serve pilgrims

The Iranian Foreign Ministry yesterday praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to organise the Hajj season and serve pilgrims.

According to the official Iranian news agency IRNA, Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, praised the kingdom's efforts to organise the Hajj, adding that the ministry is in constant contact with the Iranian mission in Saudi Arabia to follow up on the affairs of Iranian pilgrims.

"We hope that this year's Hajj season will be held in the best possible way and in an appropriate atmosphere to enhance unity among the people of the Islamic nation, and that we witness the return of all pilgrims to their countries in good health," Kanaani added.

"Thankfully, the pilgrims from Iran are participating this year in this large gathering, and the diplomatic service has made continuous efforts so that the pilgrims can attend at the specified time. Fortunately, and with good cooperation with Saudi officials, we witnessed good services, and the foreign minister also made efforts in this regard."

The Iranian official's statements come at a time when relations between Riyadh and Tehran are improving, following the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries after a seven-year estrangement since 2016.

